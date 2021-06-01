Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $339.38 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $341.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.02 and a 200-day moving average of $300.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $304,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,803 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.