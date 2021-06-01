Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 336.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Revolution Medicines worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.02. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,153 shares of company stock worth $9,813,996 in the last ninety days.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.