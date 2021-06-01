Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.10

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.