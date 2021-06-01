Raise Price Up 41.3% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Raise has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $134,563.00 and $1.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00082933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.01015792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.64 or 0.09803809 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.