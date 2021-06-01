Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $487.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.95. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

