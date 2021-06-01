RAMP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.62 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $86.99 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.34 or 0.01024701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.62 or 0.09894498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00091787 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,135,190 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.