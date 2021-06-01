Raven Protocol Price Up 83.1% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 83.1% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $47,123.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00303311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00191744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01004720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

