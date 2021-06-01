Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $9,395.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00065134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00291831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00188910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.92 or 0.01051817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

