Raydium (RAY) Tops One Day Volume of $14.97 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00013620 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $247.37 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00064945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00291736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00188342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.40 or 0.01045239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,512,893 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

