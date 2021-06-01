Raymond James Downgrades Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Market Perform

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 605,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,899. The company has a market cap of $932.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,438 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

