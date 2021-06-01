Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 4.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 116,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

