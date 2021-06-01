Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 12,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $76,080.00.
Reading International stock remained flat at $$6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
