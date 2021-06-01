Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Ellen M. Cotter Sells 12,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $76,080.00.

Reading International stock remained flat at $$6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 43,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.