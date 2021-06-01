Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.48

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 17041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

