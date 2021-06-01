Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD):
- 5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a C$115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$104.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 146,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.
Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
