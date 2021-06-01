Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,600.00.

5/20/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,575.00.

5/13/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/27/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securiti from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00.

4/6/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00.

CMG traded down $15.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,356.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,594. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $964.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,429.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,414.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

