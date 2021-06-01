Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WSP Global (WSP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WSP Global (TSE: WSP) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$153.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$126.00.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$150.00.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$140.00.

5/13/2021 – WSP Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – WSP Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock.

TSE WSP opened at C$134.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.61. WSP Global Inc. has a one year low of C$80.73 and a one year high of C$141.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

