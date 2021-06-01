Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onex (ONEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Onex (TSE: ONEX):

5/17/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$100.00.

5/17/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00.

4/26/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Onex stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$88.34. 43,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,979. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$83.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.01. Onex Co. has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$89.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

