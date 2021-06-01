RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0105

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RED has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $1.36 million and $149,664.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00497761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

