Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 5,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 330,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

RRGB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $514.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

