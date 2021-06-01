Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Position Raised by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.66% of Red Violet worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red Violet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

