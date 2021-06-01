Redd Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

