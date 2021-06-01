Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82). Approximately 1,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £172.55 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.57.

About Redx Pharma (LON:REDX)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory intestinal fibrosis; RXC007, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitors for the treatment of orphan disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and other systemic fibrotic conditions; and Porcupine (RXC006), which is in Phase I for the treatment of lung fibrosis.

