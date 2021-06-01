Refinable Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00300702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00190204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.01010292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00032241 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

