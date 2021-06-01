reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $9,333.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.01015487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.24 or 0.09813390 BTC.

About reflect.finance

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,453,135 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.