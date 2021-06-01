Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.00

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 111479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

