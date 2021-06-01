Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Up 34.6% in May

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

REKR stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.93. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

