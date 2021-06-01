Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Shares Down 6.2%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 6,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 125,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34.

Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company provides Fionet, a mobile testing and tracking platform, which combines handheld devices linked to online AI-powered cloud, automating frontline testing, and capturing test results for tracking; HemoPalm, a blood analyzer and single-use cartridge that provides enterprise solution for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an user experience -centric system design to improve management and identification of medications.

