Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.34

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 4683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

