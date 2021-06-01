renBTC Market Cap Reaches $372.82 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $36,669.63 or 1.00217758 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $372.82 million and $4.83 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.01034785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.52 or 0.09971379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00092155 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,167 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.