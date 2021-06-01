renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $36,604.79 or 1.00221708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $360.54 million and approximately $44.58 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.01020026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.83 or 0.09776715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092021 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,850 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

