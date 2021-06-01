ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.45 million, a PE ratio of 135.83 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

