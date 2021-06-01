Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of Renewable Energy Group worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,169,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

