Renew’s (RNWH) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

RNWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Renew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Get Renew alerts:

Shares of LON RNWH traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 642 ($8.39). 136,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.26. The company has a market cap of £505.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 679.71 ($8.88).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.