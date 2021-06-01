Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.81

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $12.79. Renren shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 61,593 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

