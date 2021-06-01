Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.81

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $12.79. Renren shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 61,593 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

