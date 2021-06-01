Rentberry 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $252,675.19 and approximately $42.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00083899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.53 or 0.01024345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.30 or 0.09790732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00092139 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

