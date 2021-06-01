Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $173.63 and last traded at $173.81. 8,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 404,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.61.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 0.83.
In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Repligen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
