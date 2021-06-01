Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $173.63 and last traded at $173.81. 8,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 404,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total value of $682,306.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Repligen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

