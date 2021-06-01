Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.82

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 32964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

