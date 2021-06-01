Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD):

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$96.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from C$104.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down C$3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 910,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,500. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.88. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.00 and a 52 week high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

