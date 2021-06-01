Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 1st (ABI, DWNI, LAUR, LINC, LNDC, LRMR, LXP, MATW, MG, RDSB)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 1st:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

