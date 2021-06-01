Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trinseo (TSE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trinseo (NYSE: TSE):

5/26/2021 – Trinseo is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company's technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. "

5/11/2021 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00.

5/11/2021 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00.

5/7/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/6/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,286 shares of company stock worth $2,731,721. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

