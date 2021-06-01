Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trinseo (TSE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trinseo (NYSE: TSE):
- 5/26/2021 – Trinseo is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00.
- 5/11/2021 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00.
- 5/7/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 5/6/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/5/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
