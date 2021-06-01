Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CROMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.75 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/23/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/21/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $16.25 to $16.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CROMF opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

