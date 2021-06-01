Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: HRUFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

