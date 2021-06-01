Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group (LON: SPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2021 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Spire Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SPI traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 245.12 ($3.20). 528,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.99. The company has a market cap of £983.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. Spire Healthcare Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

