Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 2,854 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

