Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 5,016 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 274,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 213,387 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

