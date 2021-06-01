Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $497.76 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $310.16 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

