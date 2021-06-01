Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

