Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

