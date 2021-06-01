Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.82% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

