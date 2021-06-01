Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.62 Million Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.29% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 950.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

